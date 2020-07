Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded about 4:25 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on Ridge Road at Hamacher Street.

Police said a Cadillac sedan driven by David Castle, 39, of Waterloo, went off the roadway and into some pine trees near the first hole at Mystic Oak Golf Course.

Waterloo Fire Department personnel successfully extricated Castle from his car and he was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.