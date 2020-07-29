Police pursuit begins in Columbia, ends with crash in East St. Louis

Columbia police attempted to stop a black 2000 Honda Accord reported to be swerving in traffic on Route 3 at North Main Street about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The car continued onto northbound I-255 without stopping, after which Columbia police terminated its pursuit and Dupo police picked up the pursuit.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said his officers clocked the suspect vehicle doing 90-plus miles per hour.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled,” Smith said.

The vehicle took the Mousette Lane exit in Sauget and then drove on Route 157 into East St. Louis, police said.

The suspect vehicle ended up crashing on Lake Drive in East St. Louis, resulting in injuries to the occupants.

Charges are pending on the driver, police said.

“We are waiting to get a subpoena for medical records to get appropriate charges,” Smith said.