Reckless driver speeds through Columbia

Columbia police attempted to stop a white GMC Sierra reported to be driving at a recklessly high rate of speed north on Route 3 entering Columbia about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The truck continued north into Columbia and ran red lights at Veterans Parkway and North Main Street at speeds of about 80 miles per hour, police said, nearly striking another vehicle.

The truck, which never stopped after police attempted to pull it over, continued west on I-255 into St. Louis County. Columbia police alerted Missouri law enforcement agencies of the vehicle at that time.