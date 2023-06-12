Rita Richeson | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 12, 2023

Rita Richeson (nee Trummheller) , 79, of Waterloo, died June 10, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born March 15, 1944, in Germany.

She is survived by her husband Charles Richeson; children Ronald (Susan) Richeson and Kurt (Judy) Richeson; grandchildren Ryan (Emily) Richeson, Dominic Richeson, Kara Richeson, Dana Richeson and Kyle Richeson; and great-grandchildren Lincoln Richeson and Jameson Richeson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hermann and Liesel (nee Semmel) Trummheller and brother Dieter Trummheller.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

