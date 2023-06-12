Loren P. Harms | Obituary

Loren Paul Harms, 80, of Red Bud, died June 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born to the late Herbert Ernst and Leona (nee Rehmer) Harms on May 8, 1943, in Red Bud.

Loren married Nancy Hanebutt on June 8, 1963, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Evansville; she preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2015.

He worked for First State Bank of Red Bud for almost 40 years. After his retirement in 2001, he worked as a custodian at St. John’s Lutheran School for many years.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, and the men’s club at church. He was also a member of Red Bud Lion’s Club, River Road Cruiser, Red Bud Museum and a past member of the Jaycee’s. He served on the Red Bud Library Board and the District No. 132 Charitable Foundation. He also played euchre every Wednesday night.

He is survived by his children Cathy (Mark) Thompson and Terry (Susie) Harms Red Bud; grandchildren Emily (Doug) Brennan, Katie Harms, Brendan Harms, Lily Thompson, Trevor Thompson (Sydney Martillaro) and Ethan Thompson (Tess Hatfield); great-grandchildren Tillie, Penelope, Phenix, Luna and Wyatt; brother Willis Harms of Baldwin and Clifford (Carol) Harms of Red Bud; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roger (Peggy) Hanebutt of Red Bud, Joan (Eric) Pittman of Troy, Mich., Sue (Paul) Sieveking of Fenton, Mo., Rick (Kathy) Hanebutt of Shawnee, Kan., Kay (Larry) Dunn of Smithton and Randy (Pam) Hanebutt of Chicago; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister-in-law Linda Hanebutt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 19 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. June 20 at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Mark Nebel and Rev. Brian Nowak officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or School, Red Bud.