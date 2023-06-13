Larry D. Adele | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 13, 2023

Larry Dean Adele, 78, of Waterloo, died June 11, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 26, 1944, in E. St. Louis.

He was a member of SAAC (Shelby Mustang Car Collecting), worked at Monsanto for over 50 years, loved riding Harley motorcycles, hunting, fishing and working on anything.

He is survived by his children Robin (Brad) Sewell, Terri Joyce and Eric (Kathleen) Adele; grandchildren Jacob and Jonathan Sewell, Brandon Joyce and Andrew and Matthew Adele; brother Ken (Gloria) Adele; and sister Pam Adele.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Elaine Kay Adele (nee Poston); parents Donald J. and Pearl Berniece (nee Calbreath) Adele, and brother Donald James Adele.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service June 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother Don Dare officiating.

Interment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Southern Illinois Hospice – Monroe County.

