Richard A. Mayo | Obituary

Richard Alan “Rick” Mayo, 61, of Waterloo, died April 22, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Red Bud, son of the late parents Edward Lee and Dorothy Jean (nee Aaron) Mayo.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Mayo; son Sean Michael Mayo; brother Edward (Mary) Mayo Jr., brother-in-law Kevin (Joyce) Wheat; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Richard is also preceded in death by his brother James M. Mayo; sister Barbara Owens; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilbert and Shirley Wheat.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.