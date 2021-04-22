Carol L. Roseman | Obituary

Carol L. Roseman (nee Marmon), 74, of Waterloo, died April 22, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 17, 1946, in St. Louis.

Carol was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown.

She is survived by her husband William Roseman, Jr.; son John (Connie Jones) Hern; children Susan, David, Michael, & Pamela (Scott Epping) Roseman; grandchildren Collin Freund, and Zachary, Andrew, Megan, Joshua Roseman, and Kelly and Richard Jones; great grandchildren Heidi and Alexander Freund; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Calvin Hern; parents Elmer Lloyd and Anna (nee Harvey) Marmon; brother Russel Marmon; and sister Marie Chronister.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. April 23 and 9 a.m. until time of service April 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 24 at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown.