Restrictions may lessen Friday; COVID deaths at 70

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday that it expects Region 4, which is all metro east counties including Monroe County, will move to Tier 2 resurgence mitigations Friday.

That is assuming the region’s metrics, particularly hospital capacity, improve again Friday. The region is currently in Tier 3 mitigations.

In Tier 2, cultural institutions and gaming parlors are permitted to reopen with safety measures in place, and businesses like fitness centers can have indoor classes with limited group sizes. Indoor sports may also resume with safety precautions.

With its low hospital capacity, the metro east is one of only two regions in the state that remain at the strictest tier of mitigations.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that nine of the state’s regions met the metrics needed to have limitations loosened after the state secured contracts to bring more health care workers to the state.

Regions 3 and 5 are back in Phase 4 with no mitigations Regions 1, 2 and 6 have Tier 1 mitigations. Regions 8-11 are in Tier 2 mitigations and Regions 4 and 7 have Tier 3 mitigations.

Under the new rules, indoor dining is allowed at a limited 25 percent capacity, indoor tables cannot exceed four people, reservations are required and establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Tier 1 mitigations.

To move to Tier 2 mitigations, test positivity rates must remain below 12 percent for three consecutive days, staffed hospital and ICU beds must reach 20 percent or higher for three consecutive days and there must be a sustained decline in COVID-19 patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days for a region to move to a less restrictive phase.

This move comes after six more COVID deaths among Monroe County residents have been reported since Jan. 13, putting the death toll here at 70.

The most recently deceased individuals ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s. They were also a mix of long-term care residents and members of the general public.

Long-term care residents who died were a woman in her 90s from Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, a man in his 70s at Garden Place in Waterloo and a woman in her 90s at Garden Place in Waterloo.

Among the public, two men in their 80s and a man in his 70s died from the virus in recent days.

Many of the deceased would have already or soon qualified for the vaccine. Monroe County hosted its first public vaccination clinic Monday. For more on that, including how to sign up for the vaccine, click here.

To receive Code Red notifications of future vaccination clinics in this county, click here.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner told the Monroe County Board on Monday that 94 percent of Oak Hill residents have been vaccinated.

Only 44 percent of Oak Hill staff, however, have received the shot, which Wagner described as “horrible” despite being above the state average in those facilities at 38 percent.

Illinois residents who want to get a vaccine through local hospital systems are also able to go that route after St. Louis area hospitals announced a program.

BJC HealthCare said it will vaccinate Illinois residents at their facilities, one of which is Memorial Hospital in Belleville. They should not go to Missouri for vaccination. For more on that or to register, click here.

Aside from the deaths, most of the numbers in Monroe County and surrounding areas continued to trend in the right direction over the last week.

Monroe County reported 142 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days, the fewest in months.

“Cases are dropping down a little bit,” Wagner said, adding if they stay at this level around a week more he will consider it the new normal.

The county’s case total since the pandemic began is 3,657. There are 276 active cases in Monroe County, including 32 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wagner announced 29 cases Thursday and 19 cases Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have fallen after being near 40 in the last couple weeks, which Wagner said was partly because of cases decreasing.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,868 cases (18,615 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,384 cases (8,758 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 143 cases (755 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 8.6 percent as of Jan. 18.

In St. Clair County, there have been 24,858 total positive tests and 384 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 240,584 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,773 confirmed cases, 137 of which are active. Sixty-eight people have died from the virus.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain over the level at which mitigations are imposed. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.4 percent on Jan. 18. The region has 21 percent of its ICU beds available.

Illinois overall is up to 1,086,333 cases of coronavirus and 18,520 deaths. Cases are decreasing statewide.

There are 3,281 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 662 people in ICU beds and 358 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 443,838 confirmed cases and 6,485 deaths. That includes 68,274 cases in St. Louis County and 17,679 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 24.5 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 408,130 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 97.1 million cases of coronavirus and over 2 million COVID-19-related deaths.