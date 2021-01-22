Finally some good news for high school sports in Illinois

With the metro east moving to Tier 2 COVID mitigations in the state’s Restore Illinois Plan on Friday, it joins other regions in finally being able to allow some high school sports activities.

The metro east still needs to reach Tier 1 mitigations and then Phase 4 before all sports are allowed. Some regions of the state are already in Phase 4.

“We just moved to Tier 2. This means that our low-risk sports of bowling, cheer, baseball, softball, track and tennis would be able to start playing games in our conference and region only,” Waterloo High School Athletic Director Brian Unger said Friday. “Our medium-risk sports of soccer and volleyball are allowed to practice and have intrasquad games against themselves. Our high-risk sports of basketball, football and wrestling can have non-contact practices.”

The IHSA Board will meet Jan. 27 to set season dates for the remainder of the school year.

“I am very excited that our athletes get to start practicing again and return to some sense of normalcy,” Unger said. “Hopefully the numbers in our region continue to trend down and we can enter Tier 1 and Phase 4 soon.”

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson sent a letter to high schools clarifying the impact of Friday’s announcement by the state.

“The most significant update involves high-risk sports in regions that have improved from Tier 1 to Phase 4,” Anderson said.

All low-risk winter sports must conduct practices on seven days prior to their first contest, Anderson stressed. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first contest. Fall, spring, and summer sports can begin contact days Monday based on the allowances of that region and local school district approval.

“Masks must be worn in practice and competition,” Anderson said. “Social distancing should be adhered to for bench players and game personnel. Schools must follow the mitigations and guidelines established by the IHSA.”

As for spectators, Anderson said Phase 4 regions can have a maximum of 50 spectators, Tier 1 regions can have a maximum of 25 spectators and Tier 2 regions cannot have spectators.

These numbers do not include players, coaches, officials and other necessary game personnel.

For more information on high school sports, click here.

In order to move out of tier mitigations, regions must meet certain metrics of case positivity, have staffed intensive care unit bed availability greater than 20 percent for three consecutive days and sustained decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a seven-day rolling average.