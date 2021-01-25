Vehicle stolen, another recovered in Waterloo

The theft of a vehicle early Sunday morning and recovery of a stolen vehicle in Waterloo are under investigation.

A 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen from the 400 block of Paul Drive, police said. The vehicle was unlocked with its keys inside at the time of the theft.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, an older model Chevrolet Malibu reported stolen out of St. Clair, Mo., was abandoned on Mary Drive. The driver of the this vehicle was picked up by a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on these incidents or security camera footage is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.