Toddler dies following choking incident

Columbia police and EMS personnel responded about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a male toddler reported to be choking at Carrot Patch, 252 Veterans Parkway. The 18-month-old was rushed by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, where he was pronounced deceased that afternoon.

“It’s a very sad tragedy,” Columbia Deputy Chief of Police Jason Donjon said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are here to help if they need anything.”

Donjon said he drove the ambulance to the hospital to help expedite transport since multiple EMS personnel were focused intently on medical efforts at the scene.

An official cause of death is pending autopsy results, Donjon said.