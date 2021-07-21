Reinhardt pitching in Prospect League

Valmeyer High School graduate Philip Reinhardt recently joined the Prospect League, earning a win in his pitching debut.

Reinhardt, who plays collegiately at NCAA Division II Maryville University in St. Louis, made his first start for the Quincy Gems on Sunday in an 8-4 win over the Burlington Bees.

Reinhardt pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four.

The Prospect League is a 16-team summer wooden bat circuit that provides college players with the opportunity to compete at a high level of competition in a minor league setting. The league was founded in 2009 after merging with the Central Illinois Collegiate League.

The circuit currently has teams competing in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia.

Reinhardt began his summer pitching for the Valmeyer Lakers, posting a perfect 5-0 record with a 2.28 ERA to earn the starting nod for the Monroe Division in last week’s Mon-Clair League All-Star Game.

Reinhardt still may be able to pitch for the Lakers at the end of the Mon-Clair League season if both schedules allow, his family said.

The southpaw starred at VHS prior to graduating in 2020, and was named to the Class 1A all-state team as a sophomore.