Piranhas ready for conference meet

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team closed out the regular season in strong fashion on Saturday as it aims for a conference title this weekend.

The Piranhas won at Vandalia on Monday, 413-140, to finish the regular season with a meet record of 6-1.

“We won’t know what place we will earn in the regular season standings until Saturday probably,” Piranhas league representative Matt Lucash said. “Columbia has a make-up meet with Greenville on Wednesday that could help settle who the regular season champion is.”

The Piranhas, who are coached by Andrea Kuergeleis and Ryan Ebeler, swam their home meets at the Monroe County YMCA. The team experienced a resurgence in 2021 after dipping to lows of just 34 members just a few years ago. There are 115 members on the team this summer.

Last Monday, Waterloo lost its only meet of the season at Columbia. The score was 327-277.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo traveled to Sparta and got back on the winning side of things. The Piranhas won by a score of 427-153.

“We had a great show all around,” Lucash said.

Two swimmers who have starred of late for the Piranhas are Eilla Reinhard and Mackenzie Crump.

Reinhard placed first in four events against Columbia, Sparta and Vandalia.

“She is a regular at practice and has improved her swimming,” Lucash said.

Crump also won multiple events at these meets.

“This week we’re practice all week with our only competition on Saturday, the conference meet, at Greenville,” Lucash said.