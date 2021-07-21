R-T All-Local Football Team

Columbia’s Londyn Little was a scoring threat every time he touched the ball this spring for the Eagles.

The spring high school football season – moved from the fall due to COVID restrictions – while short, provided some quality showings from the local teams. All finished at .500 or above.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team, which is broken down into the top 20 players regardless of position and then a second team.

FIRST TEAM

Londyn Little, Columbia. This recent graduate used his elite speed to score touchdowns in several different ways and earn himself all-state honors. Little amassed 550 yards on offense, 76 defensive return yards, 144 kickoff return yards and 80 punt yards. He scored two rushing TDs, six receiving TDs, three return TDs and even threw a TD pass. On defense, he recorded three interceptions. Little has signed on to play football at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Brett Howard, Waterloo. A 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman, Howard led the push on Waterloo’s offense and defense this spring. He earned first team all-conference honors at offensive tackle. Howard will play football at the University of Tulsa.

Camden Biggs, Dupo. An all-conference running back, Biggs enjoyed a breakthrough senior season. He rushed for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with five two-point conversions, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. On defense, Biggs had 38 total tackles and a sack.

Eric Brown, Waterloo. This senior signal caller sparked an offensive resurgence for the Bulldogs in 2021. He rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns and was 22-for-31 passing for 256 yards and four TD passes to just one interception. Brown earned an all-conference honorable mention.

Dominic Voegele, Columbia. This junior-to-be earned all-conference honors after scoring eight total touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving and one returning) and also threw six TD passes. On defense, he recorded three interceptions.

Logan Stevens, Dupo. Another key part of the Tigers finishing 3-3 this season, Stevens finished with 518 total yards of offense and scored six touchdowns with three two-point conversions to earn all-conference recognition.

Oliver Schrader, Columbia. A defensive standout for the Eagles, Schrader finished with 40 total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Drew Goff, Waterloo. A first team all-conference defensive end, Goff finished with 36 total tackles, two sacks and three fumble recoveries this season for the Bulldogs.

Hunter Stephens, Dupo. This guy was in on just about every defensive play for the Tigers, finishing with 66 total tackles to earn all-conference recognition at the linebacker position.

Andrew Maulding, Columbia. On defense, he had 20 total tackles and five interceptions. On offense, he scored three receiving touchdowns.

Evan Davis, Waterloo. A second team all-conference running back, Davis had 678 total yards and ran for seven touchdowns.

Owen Brewer, Columbia. This senior-to-be earned all-conference honors for his play as a lineman.

Dustin Crawford, Waterloo. A tall target on offense, Crawford earned second team all-conference honors with 117 receiving yards and two scores. On the other side of the ball, he also earned all-conference honors at defensive back.

Jacob Taylor, Dupo. He had nearly 300 yards receiving and four touchdowns on offense and two interceptions on defense for the Tigers.

Adam Yount, Waterloo. He earned second team all-conference at both tight end and linebacker, finishing with 34 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Evan Fink, Waterloo. This 6-foot-1, 250-pound lineman earned second team all-conference honors at the offensive guard position.

Colin McLaren, Columbia. He threw for 524 yards and seven touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Kyle McConachie, Columbia. He rushed for 342 yards and scored six touchdowns, five of them on the ground and one via reception.

Jack McFarlane, Waterloo. On offense, he amassed 280 yards and had two scores. He also had 121 return yards. On defense, he earned second team all-conference as a defensive back with 29 total tackles, a sack and interception.

Kaleb McGlasson, Dupo. An all-conference selection at defensive line, McGlasson had 24 total tackles and five sacks.

SECOND TEAM

Adam Wibbenmeyer (Columbia), Tyler Barnes (Waterloo), Bryce Reese (Waterloo), Kyle Jackson (Columbia), Dawson Sukup (Columbia), Noah Chism (Dupo), CJ Robinson (Dupo), Connor Smitt (Dupo), Chance Hunter (Dupo), Gavin Hearren (Waterloo).