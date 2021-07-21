Bulldogs earn MVC honors

High School student-athletes received Mississippi Valley Conference recognition for their accomplishments in various sports throughout the 2020-21 school year.

Here is the full list of all WHS athletes earning all-conference.

Baseball

Marcus Heusohn and Logan Hopfinger, both All-MVC Honorable Mention

Softball

Jane Kaniecki, Tessa Stokes, Taylor Wilson and Maddie Davis, all First Team All-MVC; Mia Miller, Izzy Wahn and Ashley Steinhardt, all MVC Second Team All-MVC; Abbey Goff, Honorable Mention

Boys Soccer

Kyle Stewart and Jake Cooling, both First Team All-MVC; Zach Lenz and Evan Brown, both Second Team All-MVC; Aidan Brown and Jacob Charron, both Honorable Mention

Girls Soccer

Jaycee Cotton, Karley Kinzinger and Cambell Watters, all First Team All-MVC; Natalie Gum and Josie Briggs, both Second Team All-MVC; Payton Richter, Sophie Colson and Megan Jung, all Honorable Mention

Boys Basketball

Ty Lenhardt, First Team All-MVC; Logan Calvert, Second Team All-MVC; Dustin Crawford, Honorable Mention

Girls Basketball

Norah Gum, First Team All-MVC; Sam Lindhorst, Second Team All-MVC; Natalie Gum, Honorable Mention

Volleyball

Hailey Montgomery, First Team All-MVC; Ella Bockhorn, Second Team All-MVC

Football

Brett Howard, First Team Offense; Drew Goff, First Team Defense; Dustin Crawford, Second Team Offense and Second Team Defense; Adam Yount, Second Team Offense and Second Team Defense; Evan Fink, Second Team Offense; Evan Davis, Second Team Offense; Jack McFarlane, Second Team Defense; Tyler Barnes, Honorable Mention Defense; Eric Brown, Honorable Mention Offense

Boys Track

Joe Schwartz, First Team (3,200 meters); Brett Howard, Second Team (shot put and discus)

Girls Track

Angelynn Kanyuck, First Team (3,200 meters); Molly Grohmann, First Team (high jump), Third Team (100 meter hurdles); Danielle Mudd, Second Team (1,600 meters); Marah Johnston, Third Team (100 meter hurdles); Grohmann, Danielle Mudd, Alexis Mudd and Johnson, Third Team (4×100 meter relay)

Wrestling

Gavin Hearren, Jordan Sommers and Brett Howard, all First Team All-MVC; Brandon Lloyd, Kyva Meyers and Nathan Kreher, all Second Team All-MVC

Boys Tennis

Donnie Feick, First Team All-MVC

Girls Tennis

Haley Storm, First Team All-MVC; Kailey Walter, Second Team All-MVC; Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers, both Honorable Mention

Boys Bowling

Brady Stumpf, Adam Griest, Gavin Hearren and Logan DeFosset, all First Team All-MVC; Carson Harwell, Second Team All-MVC

Girls Bowling

Carleigh McFarlane, First Team All-MVC; Madison Schroeder, Abby VanVeghel and Haylie Lewis, all Honorable Mention.