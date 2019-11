Sarah Riebeling and Tony Fricke are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Larry and Donna Riebeling of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School. She is employed with Human Support Services.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Robert and Kris Fricke. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School. He is employed with LaFore Truck Service, Inc.

The couple are planning an Oct. 10, 2020 wedding.