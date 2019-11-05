C. Glennon Rau | Obituary

C. Glennon Rau, 77, of Red Bud, died Oct. 31, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1942.

He was the dearest father of Michelle Mendes, Christopher Hoemeke (Elizabeth) and Michael Rau (Nina); loving grandfather of Adrienne, Booker, Thomas, Amy, Charles, Daniel and Mikayla; devoted son of the late Cletus and Colette Rau; dear brother of David Rau (Pam) and Jennifer Sanvi (Ed); cherished uncle of Nathan (Annette), Brady (Jennifer), and Tara; great nephew and nieces. Friend to all.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo.

A funeral will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Waterloo Rotary Tree of Lights Campaign. Bring to Church or mail to Tree of Lights Campaign c/o Mark Altadonna, 1119 Maplewood Lane, Waterloo.