R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

Gibault senior Abby Grohmann leads this year’s All-Local Volleyball Team.

There was talent galore this past fall on the local high school volleyball scene, as a few local teams battled for postseason glory and several individuals were honored at the regional and state levels.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team for 2022.

FIRST TEAM

Abby Grohmann, Gibault. This super-talented senior heads the list after receiving all-state recognition for the Hawks. The Greenville University commit led her team with 367 kills and 36 blocks and also contributed 132 points and 498 digs.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. A key component of a Pirates bunch that won another regional title and regularly goes deep into the postseason, this junior earned state and conference kudos after finishing with a team-high 309 kills, 54 aces and 127 blocks to go along with 163 points and 272 digs.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. A senior who also shines in softball and basketball, she received all-state honors after leading the Eagles with 88 blocks to go along with 160 kills and 139 points.

Addison Walton, Columbia. This junior is a digging machine for the Eagles, leading the team with 430 digs to also receive all-state recognition. Walton also finished with 137 points for Columbia.

Lucy Range, Gibault. Another talented junior, she stuffed the stat sheets once again this season for the Hawks with a team-leading 248 points, 81 aces and 396 assists to go along with 216 kills and 304 digs.

Josie Briggs, Waterloo. A senior leader for a Bulldogs squad that finished 23-9, she received all-conference recognition after leading her team with 187 points, 56 aces and 179 kills to go along with 311 digs and 42 blocks.

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. This senior provided leadership for the Pirates, earning all-conference accolades with 159 points, 250 kills, 36 blocks and 267 digs.

Emma Day, Waterloo. Another senior leader, she received all-conference recognition after leading the ‘Dogs with 111 blocks and contributing 109 kills and 97 points.

Jayna Krekel, Valmeyer. A team-leading 620 assists earned this senior all-conference kudos. She also contributed 153 points, 163 digs and 32 blocks.

Kate Toenjes, Columbia. This senior capped off a stellar volleyball career by once again leading the Eagles with 292 assists. She also had 152 points and 134 digs.

Mia McSchooler, Valmeyer. Her junior season ended with all-conference recognition after leading the Pirates with 228 points and 379 digs to go along with 165 kills and 45 aces. There’s more where that came from next season.

Lilly Heck, Waterloo. Rounding out the first team is yet another talented senior that received all-conference accolades. She led the ‘Dogs with 451 assists and also contributed 141 points and 227 digs.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Schmidt, Gibault. Senior leadership is a key element to any successful sports team. Schmidt provided that and then some for the Hawks, leading the team with 518 digs and also contributing 109 points.

Megan Bolyard, Columbia. A super sophomore, she showed a glimpse of the future for the Eagles with 142 points, 29 aces, 265 assists and 160 digs.

Kenzy Koudelka, Waterloo. The only freshman on this year’s list, Koudelka contributed 365 digs and 131 points.

Kyann Prater, Dupo. This multi-sport senior led the Tigers in points and aces as an outside hitter and was second on the team with 244 digs.

Hannah Gideon, Valmeyer. In her junior year, she finished with 155 points, 34 aces, 53 blocks and 139 digs for the Pirates.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. A sophomore, this Grohmann continues the family legacy in the sport after finishing with 187 points and 21 blocks this season.

Avery Gilpin, Gibault. This junior will be a key part of 2023 success for the Hawks. She finished with 145 points, 83 kills, 173 assists and 165 digs.

Elliana Ames, Columbia. Another sophomore on the list shows that the Eagles are set for future success. She finished with 153 kills and 22 blocks.

Violet Krekel, Valmeyer. She continues the trend of super sophomores on this year’s list, contributing 211 points, 33 aces and 167 digs this season.

Maddie Calvert, Waterloo. This junior finished with 109 kills and 27 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Abigail Kunich, Columbia. A junior, Kunich contributed 126 points, 30 aces and 242 digs this season.

Delaney Fitzgerald, Columbia. Yet another super sophomore, she had 115 kills and 24 blocks this season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kierstin Miller (Valmeyer), Caroline Arnold (Waterloo), Kate Kreps (Gibault), T’yonna Burris (Dupo), Kaylynn Woods (Dupo), Adrienne Latimer (Dupo)