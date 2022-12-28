R-T All-Local Boys Soccer Team

Columbia’s Jack Steckler led the Eagles in scoring this season with 26 goals and seven assists.

Monroe County kept up its reputation as being a high school soccer haven, with teams once again competing for postseason hardware and players earning individual accolades this past fall.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team for 2022.

FIRST TEAM

Jack Steckler, Columbia. This senior midfielder led the Eagles in scoring with 26 goals and seven assists, resulting in him receiving all-sectional and all-conference recognition.

Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo. A junior defender, Eschmann earned all-sectional and all-conference honors for his solid play. In addition to strong defense, he recorded two goals and four assists.

Gavin Kesler, Gibault. A junior forward, Kesler led the Hawks in scoring this season with nine goals and three assists and received all-sectional recognition. He’ll look to lead a talented Gibault squad in 2023.

Cam Ellner, Columbia. As Steckler scored the goals, Ellner dished the assists for the Eagles this fall. The senior midfielder received all-sectional and all-conference honors after finishing with nine goals and 25 assists.

Caeden Wille, Waterloo. Just a sophomore, Wille led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 goals and eight assists, garnering him all-sectional and all-conference accolades. The future looks very bright.

Zachary Tayon, Gibault. This senior midfielder received all-sectional recognition after recording seven goals and two assists for the Hawks.

Kane Riebeling, Columbia. A junior defender, Riebeling received all-conference accolades for his solid play this fall.

Andrew Feldker, Gibault. Providing senior leadership for the Hawks was this midfielder, who received all-sectional honors after recording two goals and three assists.

Danny Repp, Columbia. You can never have too much scoring, and this senior midfielder provided plenty of that for the Eagles. He earned all-conference recognition after finishing with 15 goals and 10 assists.

Vincent Oggero, Valmeyer. Earning all-conference recognition, this senior midfielder capped off a stellar soccer career for the Pirates with nine goals and seven assists this fall.

Andy Altes, Gibault. This junior goalkeeper made 178 saves this fall for the Hawks for an .817 save percentage, keeping his team in many games against tough competition.

SECOND TEAM

Grant Eugea, Waterloo. A solid junior season resulted in all-conference accolades for Eugea, who finished with 11 goals and six assists for the Bulldogs.

Kanen Augustine, Gibault. Defense is the name of the game for this junior, who led the Hawks with 80 blocks this past fall.

Hayes van Breusegen, Columbia. A sophomore forward, van Breusegen earned all-sectional and all-conference accolades after recording seven goals and seven assists for the Eagles.

Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer. A senior leader for the Pirates, Eschmann finished with 14 goals and three assists this season.

Eli Schwehr, Waterloo. a junior, Schwehr received all-conference honors after recording five goals and nine assists.

Owen Mechler, Gibault. Another senior who provided leadership for the Hawks, Mechler finished with four goals and three assists.

Max Barthel, Columbia. One of two solid goalkeepers for the Eagles, Barthel went 8-3 with nine shutouts and a 1.01 goals against average.

Brady Hemminghaus, Columbia. The other netminder for the Eagles, Hemminghaus was 10-2 with eight shutouts and a 1.11 goals against average.

Ethan Gardner, Waterloo. This super sophomore provided further hope for the future of Bulldogs soccer after recording nine goals and three assists to garner all-conference kudos.

Micah James, Columbia. Another sophomore on the list, this midfielder finished with eight goals and three assists on the season.

Henry Huels, Waterloo. Providing senior leadership this season, Huels recorded seven goals and seven assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

AJ Sensel (Waterloo), Benjamin Haney (Gibault), Braydon LaCroix (Waterloo), Jackson Goedeke (Gibault), Nate Charron (Waterloo), Ripken Voelker (Valmeyer), Elijah Miller (Valmeyer), Jake Coats (Valmeyer)