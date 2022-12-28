R-T All-Local Football Team

Evan Davis set season and career rushing records for Waterloo this fall on his way to being named all-state.

The Republic-Times newspaper coverage area was whipped into a football frenzy this fall courtesy of all three local high school teams making it to the playoffs.

Making this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team are the top 30 players from this area who helped to provide that excitement.

Evan Davis, Waterloo. An IHSA Class 4A All-State selection, Davis led the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record and the program’s first playoff win in 28 years. The senior rushed for 1,760 yards and 16 touchdowns this season to go along with 15 catches for 260 yards and two more scores. He carried the ball 243 times this season for an average of 7.2 yards per carry. Davis had two 300-yard rushing games this season – including a 317-yard showing in Waterloo’s first round playoff win at Richland County in Olney before exiting the contest early in the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs up big. His 1,760 yards rushing in one season is a new record at WHS, as is his career rushing total of 3,352 yards.

Dominic Voegele, Columbia. An IHSA Class 4A All-State selection, this senior led the Eagles on offense, defense and special teams this fall. At quarterback, Voegele rushed for 1,363 yards and 15 touchdowns on 156 carries for an 8.6 yards per carry average. He also threw for 1,127 yards and 10 scores. On defense, Voegele recorded 78 total tackles and three interceptions. On special teams, he served as the field goal kicker, did the kickoffs and was the punter. He averaged 48 yards per kickoff and 35 yards per punt. He also had a punt return touchdown this season and kicked a 47-yard field goal in a rainy win over rival Waterloo.

Bryce Reese, Waterloo. Earning an honorable mention on the IHSA Class 4A All-State Team, Reese was a force in multiple areas for the Bulldogs. He was the team’s leading tackler on defense, recording 114 total tackles and two interceptions to receive First Team All-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition. Reese was also named First Team All-MVC at punter, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt. On offense, Reese had 50 carries for 485 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season – including a 69-yard touchdown run during Waterloo’s second round playoff loss to highly-ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Koby Osterhage, Waterloo. This junior received all-conference accolades for his stellar play on both offense and defense. On offense, Osterhage rushed for 868 yards, added 202 receiving yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. On defense, he finished with nine sacks and three interceptions.

Tom Koenigstein, Columbia. In addition to earning all-conference honors, this senior lineman was selected to play in the upcoming Illinois Coaches Association Blue vs. Red Shrine All-Star Game. Koenigstein was part of a Columbia offensive line that powered the way for 1,675 rushing yards this past fall. He has committed to playing football at McKendree University.

Logan Stevens, Dupo. The top offensive player on a Tigers squad that made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, Stevens received all-conference kudos after rushing for 1,183 yards, amassing 378 receiving yards and scoring 17 total touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.

Hunter Gould, Dylan Jackson and Ethan Bass, Waterloo. These big boys were part of a powerful offensive line that paved the way for Evan Davis, Koby Osterhage and others to run the ball with success this fall. All earned all-conference kudos.

Zach Wetzel, Columbia. This senior received all-conference accolades after being the top receiver on the Eagles. He finished with 568 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he nabbed three interceptions.

Harrison Bartosik, Waterloo. This junior received all-conference recognition after leading the Bulldogs in total tackles with 108 to go along with two sacks and an interception.

Logan Hicks, Columbia. A sophomore linebacker, Hicks received all-conference kudos after leading the Eagles in total tackles with 80. He also had a sack.

Sam Stoffel and Chance Hunter. These two-way linemen led the way for the Tigers to have a powerful run game this fall. Both were named all-conference.

Conner Smitt, Dupo. In addition to playing on the offensive line, he received all-conference kudos after leading the Tigers in total tackles with 91 to go along with two sacks.

Gavin Lich, Waterloo. Another defensive star for the Bulldogs, Lich received all-conference kudos after amassing 103 total tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Brennan Weik, Columbia. An all-conference senior, Weik finished with 350 yards receiving and four touchdowns to go along with three sacks on defense.

Jason Hooser, Waterloo. He received all-conference honors after recording seven sacks on defense and also averaging 46.30 yards on kickoffs.

Wyatt Fink, Waterloo. This 6-foot-3 senior was an all-conference selection after recording six sacks and three fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs defense.

Deegan Prater, Dupo. A freshman standout for the Tigers, Prater played some quarterback and was a force in the return game. He had 700 yards rushing.

Mason Schnable, Columbia. His strong play on the defensive line earned him all-conference kudos. He had 50 total tackles.

Carter Hicks, Columbia. Another all-conference player for the Eagles, he had a touchdown reception at tight end and a sack and fumble recovery on defense.

Lexi Stephens, Waterloo. She received all-conference recognition after kicking 40 extra points and five field goals this season for the Bulldogs.

Joe Kish, Columbia. He was another key member of a powerful offensive line for the Eagles this fall.

Maxwell Mitchell, Waterloo. Injuries limited his play this fall, but he still earned all-conference kudos with 72 total tackles and five sacks.

Cole Putnam, Dupo. He was an all-conference selection on defense after recording 75 total tackles, a sack and interception.

Aden Hunter, Waterloo. A tenacious player, Hunter recorded four sacks and recovered a fumble to receive all-conference kudos on defense.

Curtis Crossen, Waterloo. Another defensive all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, he finished with 65 total tackles and three sacks.

Nick Phillips, Dupo. An all-conference wide receiver for the Tigers, he had 248 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Ian Liefer, Waterloo. He received all-conference accolades after recording 59 total tackles for the Bulldogs.