Raging ‘Dogs edge Ice Eagles

From left, Freeburg-Waterloo's Caiden Anderson and Columbia's Sam Muren battle for positioning during Thursday's rivalry hockey clash.

The rivalry hockey clash between the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles featured plenty of hard hits and penalties Thursday night.

In the end, the Raging Bulldogs emerged victorious, 2-1.

The Ice Eagles got on the board first courtesy of a goal by Sam Muren just 90 seconds in. Assisting on the goal were Broedy Furlow and Anderson Judy.

But it was the Raging Bulldogs controlling the puck much of the night, outshooting Columbia to the tune of 43-17.

Freeburg-Waterloo was finally able to tie the game, and it came while shorthanded.

Tied at 1-1 with only four minutes remaining in the third period, the Raging Bulldogs went on the power play thanks to a five minute major assessed on the Ice Eagles. Another penalty shortly thereafter gave Freeburg-Waterloo a 5-on-3 for the final two minutes.

The Raging Bulldogs capitalized and held on for the narrow victory.

Scoring goals for Freeburg-Waterloo were Conner Blair and Michael Gildehaus.

Blair is 10th in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring with 11 goals and seven assists so far this season.

Matthew Bushee made 16 saves in net for the victors.

For Columbia, Nathan Carr was stellar in net. He made 41 saves on the night.

Freeburg-Waterloo (8-5-2) battled O’Fallon on Monday night, falling 3-0. On Tuesday, the Raging ‘Dogs won 4-0 over Alton.

Columbia (6-8) took on Triad Monday night, falling 4-2. On Tuesday, the Ice Eagles won 3-0 over Bethalto. Judy scored twice in Tuesday’s win.

The Raging Bulldogs face Triad at 7 p.m. Thursday in Granite City, then take on Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in East Alton.

Columbia battles Vianney at 8:40 p.m. Monday in Fenton, Mo., then takes on Triad at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The top teams in the MVCHA to this point have been Belleville (12-0-1), O’Fallon (12-1-1) and defending champion Granite City (10-1).