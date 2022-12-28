Eagles, Hawks and ‘Dogs in Freeburg tourney

Columbia’s Sam Donald (right) reaches for a rebound over two Waterloo players during a rivalry game Tuesday night in Freeburg. (John Spytek photo)

Three local high school boys basketball squads are battling this week in the Freeburg Holiday Tournament, and two rivals clashed on the court Tuesday night.

Columbia outlasted Waterloo, 52-41, in a hard-fought game.

The Bulldogs started strong, leading 10-2 early before closing the first quarter up 12-7. Waterloo clung to a 21-19 edge at halftime.

The Eagles closed the game by outscoring their Monroe County rival 21-11 in the fourth quarter. Jack Steckler scored 16 points and Dylan Murphy added 15 points to pace Columbia.

Wyatt Fink scored 17 to lead the Bulldogs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Waterloo lost 47-36 to Civic Memorial. Fink scored 13 and Alex Stell added 11 points for the ‘Dogs.

On Wednesday, Waterloo (3-9) picked up a win over Nelson County, Ky., 66-56. Stell poured in 28 points and Caleb Yochum scored 21 points to pace the ‘Dogs.

Columbia opened its tourney schedule with a 65-34 victory over Nelson County early Tuesday. Murphy scored 20 points and Sam Donald contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Eagles (11-2) battled Civic Memorial on Wednesday afternoon, winning 62-36 to advance to the tourney title game. Steckler and Brady Hemminghaus each scored 15 to lead Columbia.

Gibault (10-3) continued its winning ways with two early victories in the tourney. On Tuesday, the Hawks defeated Marquette, 62-51. Gibault got off to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and held on from there.

Kaden Augustine scored 22 points and Gavin Kesler added 17 points for the Hawks, who also won 55-47 over Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday.

Gibault faced Freeburg on Wednesday night, falling 53-52 in a heartbreaker.

The tourney concludes Thursday, with the championship game between Columbia and Freeburg expected to take place at about 6:30 p.m.