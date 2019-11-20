R-T All-Local Soccer Team

Waterloo goalkeeper Sam Ward recorded 15 shutouts and a .915 save percentage this season.

Despite the fact there was no high school soccer team from Monroe County represented at a state tournament for the first time in seven years, talent was on display locally this past fall.

So without further adieu, here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team for 2019.

FIRST TEAM

Jonah James, Columbia. A junior forward for the Eagles, James emerged as a consistent scorer this season. He finished with 29 goals and eight assists and was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Team.

Karson Bridges, Columbia. Another junior for the Eagles, this midfielder recorded 17 goals and nine assists and also earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors.

Hayden Reese, Waterloo. A senior midfielder, Reese also earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors with 10 goals and 13 assists for the Bulldogs.

Derek Young, Waterloo. A senior forward, Young notched 13 goals and six assists for the Bulldogs, who won the Mississippi Valley Conference title for the third straight season.

Keegan O’Bryan, Columbia. This senior midfielder was a key ingredient for the sectional champion Eagles this fall, recorded nine goals and four assists.

Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer. Returning to the Pirates after missing all of the 2018 season due to injury, McClellan led the team in scoring with 16 goals and four assists to earn all-conference recognition.

Alex Bira, Gibault. A senior captain, this defender also earned an IHSSCA All-Sectional Team nod and finished the season with three goals and two assists.

Dalton Blanchard, Waterloo. This senior defender finished with three goals and four assists for the Bulldogs.

Brennan Lacroix, Waterloo. Another senior defender, Lacroix scored four goals and contributed three assists this season.

Brandon Hall, Columbia. A senior, Hall served as a senior anchor of the Eagles defense this fall.

Sam Ward, Waterloo. The senior leadership continues on this list with a goalkeeper who recorded 15 shutouts and a .915 save percentage, which ranked among tops in the entire St. Louis area.

SECOND TEAM

Connor Olson, Gibault. With a big, booming kick and total of 178 saves made, this senior made the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Tate Schilling, Columbia. Playing for his third Monroe County team in three seasons, Schilling shined in the postseason for the Eagles. For the season, he notched eight goals and six assists.

Eli Gardner, Waterloo. Yet another senior leader for the Bulldogs, Gardner recorded four goals and six assists.

Matt Madlinger, Columbia. This senior midfielder scored three goals and assisted on 10 others this season.

Gavin Kohnz, Gibault. A senior forward, Kohnz led the Hawks in scoring with three goals and four assists.

Nathan Touchette, Valmeyer. Adding some scoring touch for the Pirates this season, Touchette recorded five goals and three assists.

Helio Neta Franca, Gibault. This midfielder contributed two goals and an assists for the Hawks.

Aaron Rahn, Columbia. A solid defender, Rahn also contributed three goals and nine assists for the Eagles this fall.

Kyle Stewart, Waterloo. This junior defender notched four goals and three assists for the Bulldogs and will look to improve for the 2020 season.

Aidan Brown, Waterloo. Another strong defender for the Bulldogs, this sophomore provides more hope for the future.

Evan Brown, Waterloo. A junior defender, Brown joins Stewart and Aidan Brown to form a promising Bulldogs defense in 2020.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alec Venhaus (Columbia), Carlos Simoni (Gibault), Carl Cafolla (Valmeyer), Nick Lueck (Valmeyer), Trenton Martin (Columbia), Jake Cooling (Waterloo), Jake Elsing (Waterloo), Mason Springer (Waterloo), Jack Steckler (Columbia), Zach Anderson (Columbia), McKenzie Haudrich (Gibault)