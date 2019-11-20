Girls hoops season tips off

Waterloo point guard Aubrey Hubbard scored 25 points in Monday’s season-opening win over Metro-East Lutheran at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The high school girls basketball season tipped off Monday with tournaments in Columbia and Dupo.

In the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, both Columbia and Waterloo opened their 2019 campaign with victories.

Columbia downed the Freeburg junior varsity squad, 46-33. The Eagles actually trailed at halftime, 26-22, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take control.

Aryn Henke led Columbia with 17 points and four steals.

Waterloo defeated Metro-East Lutheran in the nightcap of the tourney on Monday, 47-29.

Aubrey Hubbard, last year’s leading scorer for the Bulldogs, poured in 25 points to lead Waterloo. She went 7-for-10 from three-point range.

Sophomore center Ella Bockhorn added seven points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who will take on Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Columbia tourney continues through Saturday, with the championship game slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

In the Dupo Cat Classic, Gibault opened its season with a 38-33 loss at the hands of Marissa on Monday.

The Hawks led 17-15 at the half but had trouble holding onto the ball all night with 28 total turnovers.

Maddie Davis led Gibault with 12 points and five steals. Senior center Ashlyn Wightman added six points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

The Hawks will take on Valmeyer at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Pirates lost 57-9 to Father McGivney on Monday. Valmeyer trailed 37-3 at halftime.

Ariana Gibbs led Valmeyer with six points and four steals.

The 2019-20 Pirates are without last year’s leading scorer, Tinleigh Jakimauskas, who tore her ACL during volleyball season.

Dupo opened its season with a contest against Madion on Tuesday night. The result was not known at press time.

The Dupo tourney continues through Saturday, with the championship game slated to start at 3:30 p.m.