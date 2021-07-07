R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team

Maddie Davis

This paper’s recognition of recent high school sports accomplishments continues with the All-Local Girls Hoops Team, which features a solid mix of youth and experience.

Three juniors-to-be made our starting five, joining two recent graduates.

Add in two sophomores-to-be and other returning players on the second team, and the future certainly looks bright for girls basketball in Monroe County.

STARTERS

Maddie Davis, Gibault. This recent graduate was the obvious choice to top this year’s list. Davis averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game to lead the Hawks. For her career, Davis scored 1,043 points and finished as the program’s all-time leader in both steals (235) and assists (404).

Nora Gum, Waterloo. A double-double machine, Gum led the Bulldogs at 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She also averaged nearly two steals per game.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. Also a junior-to-be, Jany led the Eagles in scoring at 13 points per game. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and more than three steals per contest.

Ava Khoury, Columbia. A senior leader for the Eagles, Khoury was a strong presence around the net. She averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and more than one block per game.

Sam Lindhorst, Waterloo. The third junior-to-be on this list, Lindhorst further refined her hoops talent to average 10.2 points, 2.85 assists and nearly three steals per game for the Bulldogs.

SECOND TEAM

Kailynne Small (Gibault), Maddie Esmon (Dupo), Brooke Miller (Valmeyer), Tinleigh Jakimauskas (Valmeyer), Taylor Holten (Columbia), Emily Holmes (Columbia), Abby Francis (Dupo).