R-T All-Local Boys Hoops Team

With the craziness of a rapid-fire trifecta of sports seasons now behind us, the Republic-Times finally has some time to look back at the recent accomplishments of local athletes.

Due to COVID restrictions being lessened gradually, three high school sports seasons were played in less than six months.

We’re starting with the All-Local Boys Basketball Team.

STARTERS

Jackson Holmes

Jackson Holmes, Columbia. This 6-foot-5 senior forward was the go-to guy for the Eagles this winter. He averaged 16 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Ty Lenhardt, Waterloo. A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Lenhardt was a key member of a competitive Bulldogs program that looks to build on positive momentum under new head coach Scott Spinner. Lenhardt averaged 12.5 points and 2.13 assists per game.

Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer. An all-around athletic talent for the Pirates, this senior averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.33 steals per game.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. Listed at 5-foot-10, Hanvey played much taller than that. He averaged 12.6 points, four rebounds and 1.73 steals per game as a sophomore.

Ryan Bollinger, Gibault. A 6-foot-tall senior, Bollinger had the ability to score in bunches for the Hawks. He averaged 12.7 points per game and shot 76 percent from the free-throw line.

SECOND TEAM

Jonah James (Columbia), Dustin Crawford (Waterloo), Logan Calvert (Waterloo), Henry Weber (Valmeyer), Nathan Touchette (Valmeyer), Ian Schrader (Waterloo), Jude Green (Gibault).