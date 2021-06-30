Piranhas swim to 4-0



Pictured, from left, are Waterloo Piranhas coaches Andrea Kuergeleis and Ryan Ebeler.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team won two more meets last week to improve to 4-0 in Kaskaskia Conference.

Last Wednesday, the Piranhas traveled to Columbia Bath & Tennis Club, posting a 310-261 victory over the Hurricanes.

Claire Wiemerslage, 8, placed first in the freestyle and backstroke at the meet to lead Waterloo.

“This is the first time in years we have beaten Columbia,” Piranhas league representative Matt Lucash said.

On Saturday, the Piranhas hosted Vandalia at the Monroe County YMCA pool, winning 479-91.

Piranhas head coach Andrea Kuergeleis said she is happy with the improvements her team is making in the pool.

“Many of our swimmers are finding their groove in the pool,” she said as the team the second half of its swim season.

Among the top swimmers for Waterloo this summer include 14-year-old Peyton Vest, 10-year-old Reese Davis-Grandcolas, 9-year-old Mason Wilhelm and 17-year-old Jake Watson.

Vest has placed first in all of her events this season.

“She is easy to coach and willing to learn,” Kuergeleis said.

Davis-Grandcolas has also placed first in every event this season.

“She is very self-disciplined and motivated,” Kuergeleis said.

Wilhelm, a first-year swimmer, “is also easy to coach and loves to learn all of the strokes,” the coach said.

Watson, who is also having a great season, “has become a leader in his age group,” the coach said.