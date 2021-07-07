Millstadt wins Midsummer Classic

Pictured at center, Millstadt’s Joey Kossina is congratulated at home plate after hitting a two-run homer in the third inning of Monday’s championship game of the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic against Belleville. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The 49th annual Valmeyer Midsummer Classic was won by the Millstadt Green Machine at the end of an enjoyable weekend of baseball that brought large crowds to Borsch Park.

Millstadt powered past the Mon-Clair League rival Belleville Rockies, 15-6, on Monday in the championship game. In doing so, the Green Machine avenged an extra-innings loss to Belleville in last season’s league playoff title game on the very same diamond.

The Green Machine’s quest for the tourney title began with a 9-3 victory over the St. Louis Printers on Saturday.

Austin Francis homered for Millstadt, and Printers pitchers plunked four Green Machine hitters and walked six more.

On Sunday, Millstadt blasted the St. Louis Spikes, 15-5. Green Machine hitters were plunked several more times in this game, and Francis smacked two more home runs. An eight-run third inning allowed Millstadt to pull away.

In the championship game, a two-run double by John Hilpert off Rockies southpaw starter Blake Meyer put the Green Machine up 2-0 in the first inning.

Belleville answered with a two-run double by catcher James Simms off Millstadt starter Luke Vallandingham to tie it at 2-2 in the second inning.

Just activated in time for the tourney to join older brothers Tony and Cal, Millstadt’s Joey Kossina smacked a two-out, two-run homer off the rightfielder’s glove and over the fence to make it a 4-2 game in the third inning.

The Rockies tried to answer, loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third. But Vallandingham wiggled out of the jam without any runs scored.

The momentum on Millstadt’s side, the Green Machine capitalized with a five-run fourth inning. The key blast was a two-run home run blast deep to right off the bat of Cal Kossina.

Javon Boyd smashed a three-run homer off the red caboose in centerfield for the Rockies in the fifth inning, making it a 9-6 contest.

That was as close as Belleville would get, however, as Millstadt pulled away to win 15-6.

Francis, who was named the Dennis Pieper Tournament MVP, went 2-for-2 with two hit by pitches, two walks and four runs scored in the game. Overall, Francis went 5-for-10 with three homers and seven runs scored in the tourney.

Belleville advanced to the tourney final courtesy of a wild win over the upstart Valmeyer Lakers on Sunday, 12-10.

The Rockies shot out to a 7-0 lead off Valmeyer starting pitcher Dustin Crawford, the key blast being a second inning grand slam off the bat of veteran Mon-Clair League slugger Mike Breyman.

Trevor Davis hit a two-run homer for the Lakers in the fourth inning, pulling Valmeyer within striking distance at 9-4.

A three-run homer off the bat of Valmeyer’s Matt Reinholz in the seventh inning cut Belleville’s lead to just 10-9, putting Lakers players and fans in a celebratory mood.

The Rockies countered in their half of the inning with a two-out, bases loaded single to score two runs.

An RBI single by Ethan Ruff brought Valmeyer to within 12-10, but Belleville was able to close out the win.

Belleville opened its tourney run with a 9-4 victory over the Cape Girardeau Capahas on Saturday.

Valmeyer rebounded to win third place on Monday, 7-5 over the St. Louis Spikes.

The Lakers opened tourney play with an 11-3 win over the Southeast Missouri Tropics late Saturday afternoon.

Valmeyer ace lefthander Philip Reinhardt pitched a gem, striking out six and allowing just two runs over six innings.

The Lakers offense plated four runs in the first inning, aided by three stolen bases.

A five-run sixth inning broke the game open for Valmeyer, the key hit being a two-run double off the bat of Davis. Ruff added a two-run single.

Waterloo’s tourney run was short-lived, as the Millers lost 11-1 to the St. Louis Spikes to open play Saturday and lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Printers on Sunday.

In Saturday’s game, a two-out RBI single by Waterloo’s Jake Schneider tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning.

Following a sacrifice fly RBI, a bases loaded triple by Bryan Morales off Waterloo starter Jeremy Isenman gave the Spikes a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

The Millers kicked the ball around in the fifth, leading to a six-run inning for the Spikes. The key blast of the scoring rally was a grand slam off the top of the scoreboard in rightfield by Spikes Hall of Famer Mike Tallis.

Pieper remembered

Prior to Monday’s title tilt, a ceremony took place at home plate on Dennis “Boog” Pieper Field to retire the late, longtime manager’s jersey No. 23. He served as Lakers manager for 50 years until his sudden passing this past November.

With Pieper’s mother Dottie on hand as well as family members and current and former Lakers players, public address announcer Brad Rippelmeyer read a tribute to “Boog” that was well-received by all in attendance.

“Denny Pieper provided the opportunity for boys to become men on the baseball field, the opportunity to learn, hone their skill, succeed and fail, but most importantly, to learn how to depend on and support each other,” Rippelmeyer read. “The Valmeyer Lakers are a family because of the hard work and devotion of Denny Pieper.”