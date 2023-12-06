R-T All-Local Boys Soccer Team

Columbia players leap for the ball during the Oct. 25 sectional final against Marquette.

Monroe County is steeped in a tradition of boys soccer success, and this year was no different.

Columbia placed third at state in Class 1A, with both Waterloo and Gibault securing regional titles.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team for 2023.

FIRST TEAM

Kane Riebeling, Columbia. A superb defender, this senior was selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

Hayes van Breusegen, Columbia. As a junior, he led the Eagles in scoring with 22 goals and 12 assists this season. He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Trent Glaenzer, Waterloo. A sophomore midfielder, he earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors after netting 11 goals and assisting on five others.

Gavin Kesler, Gibault. This senior forward led the Hawks in scoring with 18 goals and three assists, earning him an IHSSCA All-Sectional Team nod.

Brady Hemminghaus, Columbia. It was hard to score against the Eagles this season even on the rare chance a player was able to slip past the defense. This tall junior goalkeeper recorded a 0.65 goals against average and .911 save percentage to receive an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo. A senior leader of the defense for the Bulldogs, he also scored five goals and recorded an assist. Eschmann earned an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and All-MVC honors.

Brady Biffar, Gibault. Another stellar senior defender (31 blocks), Biffar received an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Carson Mueth, Columbia. Another senior leader for the Eaglers, Mueth recorded nine goals and five assists on the season and received an IHSSCA All-Sectional sportsmanship award.

Kanen Augustine, Gibault. The team leader in blocks with 37, this senior defender was chosen as an IHSSCA All-Sectional academic award winner.

Eli Schwehr, Waterloo. A first team All-MVC selection, this senior recorded 12 goals and 13 assists on the season.

Liam Bivins, Columbia. A first team All-Cahokia Conference selection, he recorded nine goals and four assists during his junior season.

SECOND TEAM

Ty Kinzinger, Waterloo. A second team All-MVC selection, this junior recorded 15 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Jack Fromme, Columbia. Another junior on the team, Fromme received conference honors for his defense.

Marvin Nambo-Limon, Gibault. He received an IHSSCA All-Sectional sportsmanship award for his play this season. He recorded 19 blocks.

Parker LaCroix, Waterloo. A talented sophomore goalkeeper, LaCroix received an All-MVC Honorable Mention with 17 wins.

Luke DeWilde, Columbia. He finished with 10 goals and seven assists this season.

Ethan Gardner, Waterloo. A senior leader for the ‘Dogs, he received second team All-MVC recognition after recording 11 goals and 10 assists.

Grant Eugea, Waterloo. Another senior leader, he was a key part of the offense for the ‘Dogs with eight goals and 20 assists. He was an All-MVC Honorable Mention.

Caeden Wille, Waterloo. Another offensive force for the ‘Dogs, this junior also received an All-MVC Honorable Mention after recording 15 goals and five assists.

Ripken Voelker, Valmeyer. He was the leading scorer for the Pirates this season with six goals and an assist.

Micah James, Columbia. As a junior, he recorded eight goals and eight assists this season.

Michael Wessel, Gibault. As a junior, he recorded four goals and four assists this season for the Hawks.

SPECIAL MENTION

Isaac Lohman (Waterloo), Owen Worcester (Columbia), Chase Faris (Columbia), Andy Altes (Gibault), Jack Keeven (Gibault), Ty Frierdich (Gibault), Caleb Hooker (Valmeyer), Xavier Smither (Valmeyer), Angelo Kampourakis (Valmeyer), Konnor Stephens (Waterloo)