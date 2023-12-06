Girls hoops roundup

Waterloo’s Kristin Smith drives to the basket during Friday’s home contest against Triad.

In recent high school girls basketball action, a couple of local squads have strung together some wins while others are hoping to bounce back from losses.

Columbia (6-2) posted a few recent wins.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 55-37 over Wood River largely in part to a 35-19 outcome in the second half. Kinley Jany paced Columbia with 22 points and eight rebounds.

On Saturday, Columbia won 56-44 over Mascoutah. Jordan Holten had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Schmuke added 14 points and seven steals. In the process, Schmuke became the program’s career leader in steals.

On Monday, Columbia downed Wesclin to the tune of 51-34. A 12-2 run in the second quarter put the Eagles well on their way.

Schmuke, a junior, scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and also had four steals. Holten added 13 points.

Schmuke and Holten led the way again in Thursday’s 56-40 win over Salem. Schmuke had 19 points and four steals. Holten scored 18 points and had seven rebounds.

Holten is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game to lead Columbia so far this season.

Schmuke is averaging 11 points and 4.4 steals per game.

Columbia plays Dec. 14 at rival Breese Central.

Waterloo (4-5) won 48-31 at Red Bud last Tuesday. Liv Colson led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Kristin Smith contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs lost at home to Triad, 49-28. Waterloo shot just 11-for-49 from the floor on the night.

On Saturday, Waterloo lost 82-50 to Mt. Vernon. Mallory Thompson scored 19 points, and Sam Juelfs scored 13 points for the ‘Dogs.

On Wednesday, Waterloo welcomed former hoops standout Jennifer Conway and her Affton squad to town. The ‘Dogs won 43-28 behind 13 points from Thompson and 11 from Colson.

Waterloo plays Friday at Mascoutah.

Colson is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game this season. Smith is averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Gibault (3-4) lost 60-50 at Chester last Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gibault lost 49-29 to Red Bud.

The Hawks play at Maryville Christian on Friday before hosting the annual Candy Cane Classic tournament next week.

See the full tourney bracket below.

Valmeyer (3-2) posted recent victories.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 52-33 at New Athens. Brooke Miller had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four blocks. Kierstin Miller added 13 points, 17 rebounds and six steals. Avery Proffer scored 12 points.

On Monday, the Pirates won 48-38 over Steeleville. Kierstin Miller had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brooke Miller posted a rare triple-double with 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks. Tessa Knowlton added 10 points.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 35-29 in overtime against Marissa. Valmeyer trailed 25-17 after three quarters but rallied to tie it in the fourth quarter and pulled away in OT.

Brooke Miller is averaging 13.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and five blocks per game this season for Valmeyer. Kierstin Miller is averaging 11.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Dupo (1-4) lost 52-23 at Marissa on Thursday. Addison Mitchell, who leads the Tigers in scoring so far this season, poured in 10 points.

Dupo hosts Sparta on Monday.