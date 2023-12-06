Hoopsters finding their shot

Gibault’s Gavin Kesler goes up for a shot Saturday at home against Routt Catholic. See more photos from the game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

(PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

Local high school boys basketball teams are trying to find their footing early as the 2023-24 season begins to round into shape.

Columbia (4-2) lost last Tuesday at home to Triad, 41-40. The Knights used a 14-5 run in the third quarter to storm back after being down at halftime. Sam Donald and Micah James each scored 15 points for the Eagles.

On Friday, Columbia won 68-28 over Wood River. Donald scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. James added 12 points. Brady Hemminghaus contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Eagles, who have been playing without 6-foot-5 sophomore Brody Landgraf and his 15 points per game, play Friday at Salem.

Donald leads the team in scoring this season at nearly 25 points per game.

Waterloo (4-3) lost 51-46 in overtime at home to Wesclin last Tuesday. Alex Stell and Caleb Yochum each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs dropped a 47-38 contest at home to Triad. Waterloo trailed by just one point after three quarters, but the Knights pulled away late.

Stell, a 6-foot-10 junior who leads the team with a 21.5 points per game average this season, poured in 14 points. Yochum added 10 points.

On Tuesday night, Stell turned in a triple-double during a 55-40 win over Red Bud. He scored 21 points, blocked 10 shots and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Waterloo plays Friday at Mascoutah, then hosts Freeburg this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (3-4) lost 56-49 to Freeburg on Thursday but won 62-35 over New Athens on Tuesday behind 19 points from Kanen Augustine.

On Saturday, the Hawks dropped a 46-35 contest at home to Routt Catholic.

Gibault hosts Mehlville this Saturday.

Valmeyer (1-3) lost last Tuesday to St. Pius X, 63-56, at the Valley Park Tournament. Aiden Crossin scored 16 points and Landon Roy added 12 points.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 58-53 to DuBourg in the tourney despite 15 points each from Aiden and Jeremy Crossin and 14 more from Roy.

The Pirates finally picked up a win at the tourney on Friday, 60-30 over O’Fallon Christian. Aiden Crossin scored 21 points, Roy scored 12 points and Jacob Brown poured in 11 points.

Valmeyer plays Friday at Marissa before hosting Valley Park on Monday.

Dupo (0-2) lost Saturday to Lebanon, 61-33. Kaden Scheppelman scored 12 points for the Tigers, who play Wednesday at Grandview.