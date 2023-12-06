Hockey teams post wins

Corey Saathoff- December 6, 2023
Raging Bulldogs player Ryder Neff shoots the puck during last week’s game against Columbia. 

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles each posted hockey wins last week.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs won 5-1 over East Alton-Wood River. Conner Blair recorded a hat trick on the night for Freeburg-Waterloo. 

Blair leads the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring this season with 13 goals and 10 assists.

On Monday, the Raging Bulldogs won 7-1 over Highland. Ryder Neff and Zach Bonenberger each recorded two goals and an assist for the victors. Austin Hopfinger added a goal and three assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo (8-3) takes on Alton at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite City. 

Columbia (4-2-2) picked up a 4-2 victory Thursday over Bethalto. Jack Reuss scored twice and added an assist for the Eagles. Travis Henson added a goal and assist.

Reuss is second in the MVCHA in scoring with 17 goals and four assists.

Columbia faced O’Fallon on Tuesday night and battles Vianney at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Fenton, Mo.

