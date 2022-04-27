Queens of the diamond

Pictured, from left, Valmeyer softball players Brooke Miller and Mia McSchooler are all smiles following a recent win.

The hits keep coming for local high school softball teams this spring.

Valmeyer (4-2) is having fun of late, as evidenced by an 8-6 win in 10 innings against rival New Athens last Tuesday.

Brooke Miller struck out 14 in a complete game pitching effort and also had four hits. Mia McSchooler also had four hits for the Pirates.

Peyton Similey added three hits and three RBIs and Kylie Eschmann with two hits and three RBIs.

Valmeyer battled Marissa on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Dupo and hosts Steeleville on Thursday.

Miller is hitting .550 with four home runs and a 1.83 ERA on the mound.

McSchooler is hitting .471 with eight runs and six stolen bases.

Waterloo (12-6) is riding high at 5-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

The Bulldogs won 10-4 over Jerseyville on Monday. Mia Miller went 4-for-4 in addition to picking up the pitching victory. Raelynn Melching homered and Kate Lindhorst went 2-for-3.

On Saturday, Waterloo lost to both Alton and Potosi, Mo.

In the 6-2 loss to Alton, Lindhorst had a hit and two RBIs. In the 4-2 loss to Potosi, the ‘Dogs were held to three hits in nine innings.

On Friday, Waterloo posted an 8-3 win over Chester. Maddie Davis, Maddie Gummersheimer and Jada Voelker collected two hits each and Voelker picked up the complete game pitching win.

On Thursday, Waterloo notched a 4-1 victory in eight innings over conference foe Civic Memorial. Davis went 2-for-3 with a home run and Miller struck out 11 in a complete game.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Triad before hosting Woodlawn on Saturday and Civic Memorial on Monday.

Davis is hitting .464 with a .565 on base percentage to lead the ‘Dogs. She has three home runs, 15 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases.

Miller is hitting .414 with five doubles in addition to her 9-3 pitching mark and 2.28 ER. Miller has 101 strikeouts in 76 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Voelker is hitting .354 in addition to being 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA in the pitching circle.

Columbia (10-3) won 16-1 over Wood River last Tuesday.

Karsen Jany went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, Jaylyn Brister went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Kaitlyn Bearley went 3-for-4 with three runs to pace the Eagles.

Columbia hosted Salem on Tuesday, hosts Edwardsville on Wednesday and hosts Breese Central on Thursday before battling Centralia and Collinsville in Centralia this Saturday

Brister leads the Eagles in hitting at .478 with a .510 on base percentage, three home runs, 10 doubles, 12 RBIs and 14 runs.

Jany is hitting .440 with three homers, 19 RBIs and 19 runs.

Bearley is hitting .435 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and 15 runs.

Sam Augustine is 4-2 with a 1.15 ERA in the pitching circle.

Gibault (1-6) picked up its first victory of the season Thursday over Bunker Hill, 8-1.

Libby Mesch went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Emma Schmidt went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases for the Hawks.

The Hawks battled Althoff on Tuesday, host Steeleville on Wednesday, host Father McGivney on Thursday and play at East St. Louis this coming Monday.

Schmidt leads the Hawks in hitting at .474 with a .565 on base percentage, two homers, three doubles and seven runs.

Mesch is hitting .389.

Dupo (2-7) lost 16-6 at Wesclin last Wednesday. Kaylyn Woods went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for the Tigers.

Last Tuesday, Dupo dropped a 5-0 contest to Marissa. The Tigers were held to just three hits.

Dupo hosted Lebanon on Tuesday, hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday and plays Thursday at New Athens.

Kyann Prater leads the Tigers in hitting at .400 with eight runs and 10 stolen bases.