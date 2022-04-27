Here comes the heat

Gibault pitcher Darrin Kunkelmann delivers during Monday’s win at Valmeyer. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

As the high school baseball season surpasses its midway point, local teams are finding their identity.

Gibault (11-11) won three of four recent games to climb back to .500.

On Monday, the Hawks won 13-2 at Valmeyer. Jack Basler went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Hudson Blank, Kameron Hanvey and Chase Schrader all added two hits each for Gibault.

Darrin Kunkelmann pitched five innings for the win.

On Saturday, Gibault split a doubleheader with Freeburg.

In a 9-7 win, Daniel Darin homered and picked up the mound victory. Blank, Schrader, Jude Green and Peyton Schaefer all collected two hits.

In a 9-1 loss, Blank turned in a 3-for-3 offensive performance with a home run.

On Friday, the Hawks won 9-8 in nine innings against Trico. Green picked up the mound victory with three and two-thirds scoreless innings pitched. Blank again had three hits, as did Schrader.

Gibault hosts Belleville East on Wednesday, plays Thursday at Civic Memorial and battles Alton at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Monday.

Hanvey leads the Hawks in hitting at .433 with a .609 on base percentage. He has eight doubles, 33 runs, 17 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Darin is hitting .418 with a .636 on base percentage, three home runs, 27 RBIs and 20 runs in addition to being 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA as a pitcher.

Blank has upped his season average to .377 with 18 RBIs, 19 runs and seven stolen bases.

Columbia (11-5-1) won 20-6 at Dupo on Monday. An eight-run second inning set the Eagles for flight.

On Friday, Columbia tied Belleville West at Busch Stadium, 5-5. The Maroons plated two runs in the seventh inning to tie the contest.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 19-2 over Wood River. Logan Mueller went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and two doubles and eight total RBIs.

Columbia hosted Salem on Tuesday, hosts Okawville on Wednesday, plays Thursday at conference rival Breese Central and then plays Monday at Collinsville.

Kyle McConachie is hitting .391 with 15 runs and 10 doubles for the Eagles. Mueller is hitting .390 with a .510 on base percentage, three homers and 15 RBIs to go along with a 4-0 pitching mark and 1.73 ERA.

Waterloo (9-10) split four recent contests.

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost 10-2 to Jerseyville. Chase Veto went 1-for-2 with both runs scored for Waterloo, which committed five errors in the game.

On Saturday, Waterloo won 6-4 at Carterville. Jack McFarlane went 2-for-3 with two runs and Ben Barlow pitched two scoreless innings for the victory.

On Thursday, the ‘Dogs picked up a 3-2 win in 10 innings over Collinsville. Evan Davis had the only hit for Waterloo, with Josh Dluhy adding an RBI. Nolan Veto pitched three scoreless innings for the victory.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 13-2 to Mt. Vernon at GCS Ballpark. Davis went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI.

Waterloo battled Jerseyville again on Tuesday and will play Friday and Saturday in Centralia before taking on Civic Memorial on Monday.

Davis is hitting .434 with a .538 on base percentage, five triples, 16 RBIs and 13 runs to pace Waterloo’s offense.

Chase Veto is hitting .367 with a .516 on base percentage and 21 runs. Nate Phillips is hitting .324 with 10 runs.

Valmeyer (4-11) went 1-2 in recent action. In Monday’s loss at home to Gibault, Vincent Oggero went 2-for-2.

On Friday, the Pirates dropped a 14-6 game to Chester. Evan Rowe-Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Elijah Miller added two hits and two stolen bases.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 6-4 over New Athens. Evan Rowe-Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in addition to picking up the mound victory. Ethan Rowe-Brown, Miller and Jake Killy added two hits each.

Valmeyer hosted Marissa on Tuesday, hosts Steeleville on Thursday, hosts Mater Dei on Friday and hosts Dupo this coming Tuesday.

Evan Rowe-Brown is hitting .500 with a .558 on base percentage to lead the Pirates and is also 3-3 with a 3.68 and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

Clay Juelfs is hitting .364 with 11 runs and Miller is hitting .304 with 12 runs and 17 stolen bases.

Dupo (1-8) is trying to muster some offense.

In Monday’s loss to Columbia, Logan Stevens went 2-for-4.

Last Wednesday, Dupo dropped a 12-2 contest at Wesclin. Chance Hunter went 3-for-3 and Conner Smitt smacked two doubles.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 5-0 to Marissa. Stevens had the only hit for the Tigers.

Stevens is hitting .385 and Hunter is hitting .381 for Dupo, which hosts Breese Central on Wednesday plays Thursday at New Athens and travels to Valmeyer this coming Tuesday before battling Gillespie at GCS Ballpark next Wednesday evening.