Bulldogs end Triad’s long winning streak

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team slayed the dragon Thursday night, taking down unbeaten Triad at home and stopping the defending state champ’s 39-game winning streak.

Payton Richter netted both goals for the Bulldogs (13-3-1), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight matches. Waterloo’s defense clamped down on the Knights, who were unbeaten in their past 41 matches dating back to 2019. Triad couldn’t unlock the Waterloo defense, which kept a high line and were successful in several offside traps.

Waterloo has not allowed a goal in its past six games.

Richter’s header off a Karley Kinzinger free kick in the 33rd minute gave the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead. Richter scored again in the 60th minute. She now has 24 goals on the season.

Thursday’s win was just the third for Waterloo over Triad in program history, and the first ever in regulation. The Mississippi Valley Conference rivals have played 49 times.

Lexi Stephens made six saves in net for the Bulldogs, who play Monday at Belleville West and Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Ironically, Triad’s long winning streak began April 22, 2021, with a 1-0 victory over Waterloo.