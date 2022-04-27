Down the stretch for girls soccer

Pictured is Gibault senior captain Alyssa Grither during a recent game.

In recent local high school girls soccer action, Gibault kicked its way out of a scoring drought to pick up its fifth win of the spring.

Following a pair of 1-0 losses to tough Waterloo and Mascoutah squads, the Hawks let out their frustrations on Metro East Lutheran with an 8-1 victory on Thursday.

Emily Richardson notched three goals and an assist. Reece Ward scored two goals and added an assist. Elena Oggero added a goal and two assists.

Richardson leads the Hawks in scoring this season with eight goals and an assist.

Gibault hosted Marquette on Tuesday and will be at Father McGivney on Wednesday and at Althoff on Thursday. The Hawks host St. Pius X on Saturday and Freeburg this coming Monday.

Meanwhile, the other team in town continues to roll.

Waterloo (11-3-1) won 8-0 over Father McGivney on Monday, recording a fourth straight shutout victory. Payton Richter led the Bulldogs with two goals and three assists.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 2-0 over Civic Memorial in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash. Richter and Megan Jung scored for the ‘Dogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo coasted past Highland, 7-0. Richter led the way again with two goals and an assist. Jung added a goal and two assists.

Waterloo played Tuesday against Jerseyville and will host defending state champ Triad on Thursday. The Knights just set a new state record with consecutive victories and have not lost a match since May 31, 2019.

Next week, Waterloo plays Monday at Belleville West and Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Richter leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 19 goals and 11 assists, followed by Sophie Colson at six goals and nine assists.

Lexi Stephens has an .815 save percentage in net with eight total shutouts.

Columbia (7-6-1) lost 5-1 to Nerinx Hall on Thursday and attempted to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday at home against Belleville East.

The Eagles host Wood River on Wednesday and will travel to Salem on Tuesday.

Maddie Mauch leads Columbia in scoring this season at 15 goals and eight assists, followed by Taylor Martin with seven goals and an assist.

Class 1A regionals

The IHSA Class 1A regional pairings have been set, and both Gibault and Columbia will compete in the Gibault Regional taking place at Oerter Park.

Columbia will face DuQuoin at 5 p.m. May 11, followed by Gibault vs. Pinckneyville at 7 p.m. May 11.

The winners face off in the regional final at 11 a.m. May 14.

The Class 2A regional pairings have not yet been announced.