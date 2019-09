Prosise ready to lead WPD

Waterloo’s new police chief is excited to be working in the top position of a career he’s wanted to be in his entire grown life.

“This has been a dream of mine,” Jeff Prosise said.

The 46-year-old Waterloo Police Department veteran was sworn into the role of chief last Tuesday. He succeeds retiring chief Mike Douglas.

Prosise, a Monroe County native who graduated from Columbia High School in 1991, said he wanted to be in law enforcement since he was a junior high school student.

“I knew when I was in seventh grade,” Prosise said.

Longtime Columbia police captain Jerry Landgraf served as an inspiration to Prosise as a youngster. Landgraf died in 2005 at the age of 62.

“I just was drawn to him,” Prosise said. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s what I want to be.’”

