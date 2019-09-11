School enrollment mostly steady

School enrollment throughout the area this year varies between districts, but overall it remained relatively steady.

Waterloo

There are 2,732 students enrolled in the Waterloo district this year, down slightly from last year’s 2,738.

Columbia

Columbia saw a slight uptick in students, with 1,958 students enrolled. That is seven more than last year.

Valmeyer

Enrollment is down by 24 children in Valmeyer, as it has 392 students compared to 416 last school year.

Gibault

Gibault Catholic High School’s enrollment is also a little lower than last year, with 200 students signed up for classes versus 212 in 2018-19.

Ss. Peter & Paul

The number of pre-K through eighth grade students enrolled at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo decreased by 16 this year, with 245 children enrolled.

Immaculate Conception

Immaculate Conception School in Columbia saw a large enrollment increase this year, with 26 more students signed up than last year.

Dupo

Dupo also saw it’s numbers rise, as 1,021 students have enrolled, which is 30 more than last year.

