Segobiano retiring early

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Gina Segobiano announced last week she will be retiring from the school district a few months earlier than expected.

In an email to parents and guardians, Segobiano, who planned to retire at the end of this school year, announced she has accepted the position of Chief Academic Officer at Southwestern Illinois College.

Her first day in that job is Dec. 2. Her last day in public education will be Nov. 30.

“To be able to continue in the field of education, but in a new arena of higher education where I will be able to learn new systems, programs, expand my network with educators and be able to be involved with bringing opportunities for students, is the ultimate ‘next’ and ‘last’ career before officially retiring from the field of education,” Segobiano wrote in her email.

Read more in the Sept. 11 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.