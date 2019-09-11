Toenjes was ‘second mom’ to many

Friends of the 73-year-old Waterloo woman who died in a fatal crash in Columbia on Labor Day are remembering her as a member of their family.

Diann Toenjes died Sept. 2 after the 2019 Ford Fiesta she was driving southbound on Route 3 went off the west side of the road and traveled on the grass shoulder for about 200 feet before hitting a concrete culvert.

The car then became airborne, hit an embarkment and overturned.

Toenjes was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 15-year-old granddaughter, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Toenjes is survived by her children Dean (Renee) Urspruch and Holly (Travis) Kelling; stepchildren Lisa (Wesley) Lloyd and Michael (Karen) Toenjes; grandchildren Hunter, Drew, and Jorri Kelling and Logan and Grace Urspruch; step-grandchildren; sister Elaine (Roger) Toenjes; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn (Gary) Lively; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

One of those friends said Toenjes was her “second mom of about 42 years.”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.