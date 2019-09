Hamilton is new Waterloo postmaster

Pictured is new Waterloo postmaster Adam Hamilton with his wife Jessica and daughter Kinsley.

Almost a year after Michael Hovey retired last September, the Waterloo post office officially has a new postmaster, as Adam Hamilton was installed Friday morning.

A Columbia native, Hamilton started working as Waterloo’s acting postmaster in December. He officially took over the role in May, but was just installed.

“It’s been going great,” Hamilton said. “I don’t have one bad thing to say. Every day poses new challenges. I’ve still got a lot to learn.”

Read more in the Sept. 11 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.