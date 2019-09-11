Woman’s death after arrest under investigation

A 40-year-old woman died following a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Waterloo that resulted in multiple arrests on drug charges.

The traffic stop occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of 920 N. Illinois Route 3. Waterloo police said a U-Haul truck was stopped for a traffic violation and three passengers were arrested on drug charges. Several police vehicles responded to the scene, witnesses said.

During the booking process, the 40-year-old woman appeared to have swallowed a baggie containing an unknown substance. She was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Belleville at that time, police said.

Upon her release from the hospital, the woman was transported by Waterloo police to the Monroe County Jail.

“Upon arrival at the jail, it was discovered that she was unresponsive and CPR was administered,” a Waterloo police press release states.

The woman was then transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Randolph County Coroner is investigating her death, police said. A call to the coroner’s office late Tuesday afternoon was not returned.

