Dupo vehicles burglarized

On the morning of Sept. 12, several unlocked motor vehicles were burglarized on the south end of Dupo. One vehicle was stolen. It is a 2013 Black Lincoln MKZ. Below is a video taken from one of the victims.

Anyone with information, please contact the Dupo Police Department at 618-286-3397.