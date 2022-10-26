Prep runners advance to sectionals

Pictured, the Waterloo High School girls cross country squad hoists its regional championship plaque Saturday in Highland.

Several local high school cross country runners competed Saturday in IHSA regionals, with many qualifying for the next round.

The Waterloo High School girls cross country squad continued its strong season by placing first overall in the Class 2A Highland Regional.

All seven starting WHS runners placed in the top 25, with Cameron Crump, Angelynn Kanyuck, Danielle Mudd and Ava Rau all placing in the top six. They will be joined at Saturday’s Class 2A Chatham-Glenwood Sectional by teammates Chloe Aubuschon, London Barringer, Mykayla Baum, Calla Espenschied, Molly Grohmann, Macy Jones, Norah Kettler, Emily Lepp, Kamryn Rader and Kristin Smith.

The WHS boys also qualified for the sectional meet by virtue of a third place team finish Saturday.

Joe Schwartz led the Bulldogs with a fourth place individual finish. He will be joined in the sectional by teammates Dylan Brewer, Austin Corey, Henry Huels, Kyle Kern, Liam Martin, Peyton Rose, Ethan Schimpf, Cody Smith, Morgan Stratton, Conner Stroup, Jeremy Warden, Luke Warden and Justin Witt.

At the Class 1A Wesclin Regional on Saturday, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan placed first and Columbia’s Calvin Range placed second to advance to this Saturday’s Class 1A Benton Sectional.

Dupo’s Peter Taylor placed sixth overall at this regional, also advancing.

The CHS girls qualified as a team for the sectional meet, led by Madison Missey’s seventh place finish. She will be joined this Saturday in Benton by teammates Carly Chambers, Grace Crossley, Caroline Denny, Madison Groom, Souris Markella, Adrianna Misra, Brooklyn Oestreich and Hannah Sperry.

Three runners from Valmeyer ran well at Saturday’s Class 1A Carterville Regional to qualify for this weekend’s Benton Sectional.

For the boys, Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr placed 12th and Harrison Miller placed 25th in the regional to advance.

For the girls, Valmeyer’s Peyton Vest placed 40th at the regional to advance.

Coincidentally, Taylorville ended Waterloo’s season in 2021 at the Civic Memorial Sectional.