‘Dogs ready for playoffs after win at Freeburg

Waterloo’s Evan Davis evades a Freeburg tackler on Friday night. (John Hooser photo)

The Waterloo High School football team rushed for 515 yards in a 45-14 win at Freeburg on Friday to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

The Bulldogs (6-3) became playoff eligible a few weeks ago, but a sixth win assured them a playoff game. The IHSA playoff pairings were announced Saturday night and Waterloo was listed as a 10 seed in Class 4A. The Bulldogs will face seventh seeded Richland County (7-2) of Olney to open the postseason next weekend.

Senior running back Evan Davis feasted on the Freeburg defense behind a strong Bulldogs offensive line, carrying the ball 25 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Koby Osterhage, a junior, ran for 102 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. He also caught a 35-yard pass from senior quarterback Aidan Morrow.

Waterloo led 10-0 at Freeburg after the first quarter thanks to a Davis TD run and a 23-yard field goal by Lexi Stephens. The Bulldogs increased their lead to 31-14 at halftime. Osterhage closed out the first half with a 42-yard TD run.

The defense was solid as well for the Bulldogs, recording six sacks and three interceptions. Jason Hooser had three sacks to lead Waterloo.

Davis now has 1,262 yards rushing this season. He will look to add to that total next week against Richland County.

Waterloo’s rival, Columbia (6-3), also made the Class 4A playoffs as an 11 seed and will battle sixth seeded Murphysboro (7-2) in the first round. Other metro east teams making the Class 4A playoffs were fifth seeded Breese Central (7-2) and ninth seeded Wood River (6-3).