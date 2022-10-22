On to playoffs for Eagles after loss to Jerseyville

The Columbia High School football team was shut out at home on senior night, falling 19-0 to Jerseyville.

Columbia senior quarterback Dominic Voegele was held in check by the Jerseyville defense. He rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and went just 9-for-20 passing for 56 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, Jerseyville running back Chase Withrow scored all three touchdowns for the Panthers (4-5).

Columbia’s defense was led by Logan Hicks, who had 10 solo tackles and three assists. Voegele recorded an interception.

Fortunately, Columbia (6-3) clinched a playoff spot with last week’s win at Breese Central. So, now it’s on to the postseason.

The Eagles learned during the IHSA playoff pairings announcement Saturday night that they are an 11 seed in Class 4A and will face sixth seeded Murphysboro (7-2) next weekend.

Also in Class 4A, Columbia’s rival Waterloo (6-3) made the playoffs as a 10 seed. Cahokia Conference foes Breese Central (7-2) and Wood River (6-3) also made the 4A playoffs as the fifth and ninth seeds, respectively.