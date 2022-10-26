Spikers keep eyes on the prize

Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller hits the ball over the net during a home win Thursday night against Lebanon. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

It’s postseason time for local high school volleyball squads, who are hoping to survive and advance.

Valmeyer (26-8) closed out its regular season with a quick two-set victory at home over Lebanon.

The Pirates open Class 1A Okawville Regional action Wednesday night against Centralia’s Christ Our Rock Lutheran, hoping to advance to Thursday’s regional final.

The winner of this regional advances to the Trico Sectional, which begins Monday.

Likewise, Gibault (21-15) concluded its regular season in winning fashion, taking down Althoff in three sets on Thursday. The Hawks dropped the first set 25-13, only to win the final two.

Gibault hosts its own Class 1A regional and battled Madison on Tuesday, winning 25-5, 25-4. The Hawks play again Wednesday against Metro East Lutheran for a berth in Thursday’s regional final.

The winner of this regional also advances to the Trico Sectional, so there’s a chance Valmeyer and Gibault could face each other again in the sectional final like they did last season.

Columbia (21-13) closed out its regular season with a win last Wednesday over Granite City, followed by a two-set loss at home to Freeburg on Thursday.

The Eagles battled Pinckneyville to open Class 2A Sparta Regional action on Tuesday, ending their season with a 23-25, 25-18, 24-26 loss. Karsen Jany had five points, seven kills and three blocks in her final match for Columbia.

Waterloo (23-8) closed out its regular season with three straight wins. The Bulldogs began the Class 3A Jerseyville Regional with a match against the host squad Tuesday night, winning 25-22, 25-14.

Waterloo now faces Taylorville in Thursday’s regional final. Coincidentally, Taylorville ended Waterloo’s season in 2021 at the Civic Memorial Sectional.

The winner of this regional advances to the Centralia Regional on Monday.