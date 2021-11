Local police agencies are on the lookout for a maroon or red PT Cruiser following a theft reported early Tuesday evening from the Waterloo Walmart.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m.

The occupants of the PT Cruiser are a Black male driver and two White female passengers, according to emergency radio dispatch reports. One female was wearing all green. The other female was wearing a purple/red jacket and jeans.

The PT Cruiser was last seen traveling north on Route 3 toward Columbia.