Pictured is the scene of Tuesday’s plane landing in a field near Millstadt. (Image courtesy of FOX2 News)

A small plane safely landed in a field Tuesday morning in the area of Route 163 and Imbs Station Road near Millstadt with no injuries reported.

St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia had reported an inbound plane had lost its lost power shortly before the landing, which took place about 9:20 a.m.

Responding agencies included the Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS.

For a video from the incident, click here.